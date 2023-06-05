Rather pleasant week on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a toasty weekend throughout the region, we’ve got some rather nice conditions headed our way as we head deeper toward the official start of summer.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Drier air continues to take over the mountains as we head through the overnight, so despite highs earlier this afternoon in the middle 80s, we’re making a run for the lower to middle 50s tonight thanks to those clear skies and calm winds.

Carbon copy of today as we head into our day Tuesday, with high pressure sliding to the east, bringing us another warm but mostly dry day as highs make a run for the middle 80s. We’ll see a few more clouds scoot in late on Tuesday and during the overnight as well as we watch a disturbance that looks to dip down into the region as we head for the midweek. Overnight lows will be milder with clouds and a bit more moisture, settling into the middle to upper 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

It still looks like our best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms works our way with this week disturbance dipping in on Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies with showers developing in the afternoon and evening will keep highs cooler, in the middle to upper 70s. Those showers and storms should dissipate as we head toward sunset as lows settle back near 50º, with some upper 40s possible in the sheltered valley locations.

The pattern looks to stay near average and dry as we close the curtain on this work week, with plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday and highs in the middle and upper 70s. Lows at night stay pleasantly cool as well in the middle and upper 40s. We stay sunny on Saturday with highs back in the lower 80s before more showers try to work in as we finish the weekend and head into next week.

