Pikeville PD to host active shooter training at Pikeville High School
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is letting community members know that active shooter training will take place Tuesday morning at Pikeville High School.
Officials ask those who live around the school not to be alarmed by an increased police presence at the school and in surrounding communities.
The training will occur around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
