Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pikeville Police Department confirmed to WYMT that a roof partially collapsed at the Pikeville Commons apartment complex.

The incident happened on Saturday on Thompson Road.

We learned on Monday morning the main branch of the Pikeville post office is affected by the collapse.

A statement from the United States Postal Service reads in part “due to structural issues, officials have ordered the evacuation of the building that houses the Pikeville Main Post Office located at 281 Thompson Road. Starting Monday, June 5th, the Pikeville Main Post Office will be closed until further notice.”

The postal service also operates another branch on Main Street downtown where customers can pick up their mail and make purchases until the building can be repaired.

We have a reporter covering the story and hope to have more tonight on WYMT.

