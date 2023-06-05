Ned Pillersdorf to receive American Bar Association Pro Bono Publico Award

Ned Pillersdorf to receive the American Bar Association Pro Bono Publico Award
Ned Pillersdorf to receive the American Bar Association Pro Bono Publico Award(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky lawyer is set to be honored for his work in the mountains.

Ned Pillersdorf is one of five recipients nationwide who will receive the American Bar Association’s Pro Bono Publico Award.

The award is given every year to lawyers who volunteer services for low-income or disadvantaged people.

The ABA’s description of Pillersdorf’s work reads:

Ned Pillersdorf of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, has shown commitment to finding representation for the victims of a Social Security disability fraud perpetrated by former Kentucky attorney Eric Conn, who is now in prison. The representational crisis, now entering its ninth year, involves as many as 4,000 disabled beneficiaries in Appalachia and has generated national attention, including the recent four-part AppleTV+ series, “The Big Conn.” Since 2015, when the Social Security Administration sent notices to nearly 2,000 of Conn’s former clients, Pillersdorf has helped recruit the largest volunteer network in history to represent former Conn clients in 2,000 hearings and more than 250 federal district court cases, in addition to representing over a hundred of those targeted by the SSA. As a result of these volunteer efforts the SSA’s mass hearings were declared unconstitutional and hundreds of former Conn clients had their benefits reinstated.

American Bar Association

The award will be presented in Denver during the 2023 ABA Annual Meeting on August 4.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting

Latest News

Drivers passing through Evarts are asked to use caution on Highway 38.
Highway 38 in Evarts closed due to overturned oil tanker
Kentucky Blood Center officials discuss need for donors
Jerry Wayne Jackson, 54, of Middlesboro, was arrested on counts of rape, rape of a victim under...
Additional charges reported for Middlesboro man held on multiple sexual abuse claims
Last month the Kentucky Center for Statistics announced the state’s unemployment rate for April...
Some industries still struggling to find workers even as Ky. unemployment rate hits historic low