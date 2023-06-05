London man charged with trespassing, public intoxication

A man was charged with trespassing and public intoxication at a home in London.

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was charged with trespassing and public intoxication at a home in London.

Officials were called to a home on Fariston Road on Sunday night on a burglary complaint. A woman told police she came home to find a man in her bedroom and that he fled the scene when she threatened him with a gun.

Police searched the area and found Steven Angel, 39, of London, hiding in the bushes of the home’s backyard.

He was found to be under the influence and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing.

