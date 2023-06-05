KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan

(KWTX #1)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Harlan County.

Just before 1:45 Monday morning, Harlan Police officers responded to an incident at the housing authority on Kelly Street in Harlan.

Officials with Kentucky State Police tell WYMT shots were fired and one person is dead.

We do know that no officers were hurt.

KSP is investigating and hopes to release more information soon.

