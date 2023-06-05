KET brings PBS’s ‘Daniel Tiger’ to Perry County Public Library

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library hosted Daniel Tiger of the PBS show ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ on Monday.

The event kicked off the library’s summer reading activities that will continue into the month of July.

Families are invited to bring their children to the library this summer for some of the many activities they are hosting.

”Especially this year post-flood we’re hoping to get back to some normalcy,” said, Sheila Lindsay, Director of the Perry County Public Library. “Post-COVID, post-flood, so much has went on and the kids need that stability and they need some normalcy so we planned an entire summer reading. We normally just do the month of June but this year we’re doing June into July so we’re hoping that there’s something for every child out there.”

The library had two shows from the Kentucky Reptile Zoo, with six different reptiles presented to the families by Lead Zookeeper Kat Dale in the library auditorium.

There will be story time for children up to five years old at 1 p.m. for the remainder of the summer and a family-friendly movie every Friday at 3 for the month of June.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.