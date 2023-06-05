Kentucky State Police opens investigation into Estill County shooting

RAVENNA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police has opened an investigation into a shooting that occurred during the weekend in Estill County.

According to KSP, a physical altercation broke out Sunday night between David Moreland, 64, and Jesse Wise, 59, both of Ravenna. Officials say that Wise fired a gun on Moreland, who was later taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with critical injuries.

Wise was taken to the Estill County Detention Center and charged with assault and tampering with evidence.

