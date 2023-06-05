Kentucky State Police opens investigation into Estill County shooting

The Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police has opened an investigation into a shooting that...
The Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police has opened an investigation into a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Estill County.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ky. (WYMT) - The Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police has opened an investigation into a shooting that occurred during the weekend in Estill County.

According to KSP, a physical altercation broke out Sunday night between David Moreland, 64, and Jesse Wise, 59, both of Ravenna. Officials say that Wise fired a gun on Moreland, who was later taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with critical injuries.

Wise was taken to the Estill County Detention Center and charged with assault and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire
0426_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan

Latest News

A man was arrested after a crash east of London, where he was determined to be driving under...
Crash leads to arrest of London man on drug charges
Petie Gilbert was sworn in by Middlesboro Mayor Boone Bowling as the new police chief for the...
Former police officer sworn in as Middlesboro Police Chief
Emergency crews respond to Bare Arms Indoor Range and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ after reports...
Reported fire at Bare Arms gun range, restaurant; fire crews responding
0426_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville