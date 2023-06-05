Kentucky downs Indiana, is one win away from Super Regional birth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Indiana 16-6 in game two of their doubleheader on Sunday.

The Cats first beat West Virginia 10-0 earlier Sunday. With the win over Indiana, Kentucky will advance to a winner-take-all game on Monday against the Hoosiers.

Sophomore outfielder Nolan McCarthy got things going with a three-run homer in the top of the second inning.

The Cats added on two more in the fourth inning, giving them a 6-3 lead.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Devin Burks went for a two-run home run in the top of the 5th, giving the Cast an 8-3 lead. That home run was his second of the Regional round.

Redshirt senior infielder Hunter Gilliam continued the dominate hitting with a three-run jack in the top of the seventh, making it 14-4.

The 16 runs scored by Kentucky set a school record for the most postseason runs in a single game.

First pitch is yet to be announced for Monday’s game.

