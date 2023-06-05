Kentucky downs Indiana, is one win away from Super Regional birth

Nolan McCarthy goes yard vs. Indiana
Nolan McCarthy goes yard vs. Indiana((Courtesy: Twitter/@UKBaseball)(UK Athletics))
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Indiana 16-6 in game two of their doubleheader on Sunday.

The Cats first beat West Virginia 10-0 earlier Sunday. With the win over Indiana, Kentucky will advance to a winner-take-all game on Monday against the Hoosiers.

Sophomore outfielder Nolan McCarthy got things going with a three-run homer in the top of the second inning.

The Cats added on two more in the fourth inning, giving them a 6-3 lead.

Redshirt sophomore catcher Devin Burks went for a two-run home run in the top of the 5th, giving the Cast an 8-3 lead. That home run was his second of the Regional round.

Redshirt senior infielder Hunter Gilliam continued the dominate hitting with a three-run jack in the top of the seventh, making it 14-4.

The 16 runs scored by Kentucky set a school record for the most postseason runs in a single game.

First pitch is yet to be announced for Monday’s game.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
The suspect in the shooting death of West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was arraigned.
Suspect arraigned in deadly shooting
WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in deadly Mingo County trooper shooting
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

Latest News

Trent Noah
Trent Noah picks up seventeenth D1 offer
Kentucky baseball vs. West Virginia (Elimination game)
Kentucky blanks West Virginia, will face Indiana in Regional final
Whitley County is on to their first KHSAA State Baseball semifinal in school history.
Whitley County advances to state baseball semifinals for first time
Kentucky catcher Devin Burkes (7)
Kentucky falls to Indiana 5-3