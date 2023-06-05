Jackson County opens new splashpad

Jackson County opened their first ever splashpad at 89 park in McKee,Ky
Jackson County opened their first ever splashpad at 89 park in McKee,Ky(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Many families gathered at 89 Park in McKee for the grand opening of the first-ever splash pad in Jackson County.

Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard says the county wanted to do something for children to have summertime fun at a low cost.

”We thought this would be more economical and also probably more well received than just a swimming pool,” Gabbard said. “The kids love water, you can see they love water, and we hope that this will be the first of many.”

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Jackson County and the city of McKee entered into an interlocal agreement and decided to use COVID-19 relief funds to build the project.

Gabbard said the total cost of the project was around $200,000.

The splash pad is something that many kids, like 8-year-old Knox Tincher, have been waiting for.

“I love it,” Tincher said. “I’ve been waiting on this, I’ve been biting my fingernails waiting for all of this I’ve been waiting for so long and I’m so glad it’s finally here.”

The project also included implementing a dry playground area for kids to enjoy.

“Just to hear the laughter and see the smiles of the kids all having a good time together it’s worth everything there is to it,” Gabbard said. “Seeing all the community fellowship, free hotdogs, refreshments, just a big ole’ day in Jackson county.”

While most members of the community have expressed excitement regarding the splash pad, Gabbard said there have been concerns regarding the safety of children, and to address concerns, he said there is a plan in place including police patrol.

Gabbard said they are still working to construct sidewalks and fencing but wanted the kids to be able to spend as much time at the new attraction.

The ultimate goal is to have a splash pad at each park in Jackson County as long as there is money available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
The first portion of the building will be closed until further notice.
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting

Latest News

Peyton Cade Ratliff is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Peyton Cade Ratliff
Mountain News at 6 - Climate Change in Appalachia
Mountain News at 6 - Sgt. Maynard Arrangements
Mountain News at 6 - Tim Couch