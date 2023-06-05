Jackson County opens new splashpad

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Many families gathered at 89 Park in McKee for the grand opening of the first-ever splash pad in Jackson County.

Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard says the county wanted to do something for children to have summertime fun at a low cost.

”We thought this would be more economical and also probably more well received than just a swimming pool,” Gabbard said. “The kids love water, you can see they love water, and we hope that this will be the first of many.”

Jackson County and the city of McKee entered into an interlocal agreement and decided to use COVID-19 relief funds to build the project.

Gabbard said the total cost of the project was around $200,000.

The splash pad is something that many kids, like 8-year-old Knox Tincher, have been waiting for.

“I love it,” Tincher said. “I’ve been waiting on this, I’ve been biting my fingernails waiting for all of this I’ve been waiting for so long and I’m so glad it’s finally here.”

The project also included implementing a dry playground area for kids to enjoy.

“Just to hear the laughter and see the smiles of the kids all having a good time together it’s worth everything there is to it,” Gabbard said. “Seeing all the community fellowship, free hotdogs, refreshments, just a big ole’ day in Jackson county.”

While most members of the community have expressed excitement regarding the splash pad, Gabbard said there have been concerns regarding the safety of children, and to address concerns, he said there is a plan in place including police patrol.

Gabbard said they are still working to construct sidewalks and fencing but wanted the kids to be able to spend as much time at the new attraction.

The ultimate goal is to have a splash pad at each park in Jackson County as long as there is money available.

