Heat continues for now, rain chances bring cooler air by midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The warm forecast will continue to start the first full week of June, but changes will arrive by Wednesday.

Today and Tonight

After starting off on a fairly mild note, temperatures will soar this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Some patchy fog is possible this morning and some spotty showers and storms are possible later today. Temperatures will start off in the low 60s before heading into the mid-80s later.

Look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. Lows should drop to around 60 with some spots making it into the upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday is pretty similar to Monday, but I think we leave the spotty afternoon storm chance at home. Time will tell. Highs should only top out in the low 80s. Clouds will start to increase Tuesday night ahead of a cold front on Wednesday. Lows will drop into the upper 50s overnight.

The middle day of the week could be a little soggy at times and raw model data keeps us in the 50s and 60s for daytime highs. While that is possible, I think we’ll stick closer to the 70-degree mark. One thing all models agree on: A cool down is coming. The rain chances wind down by Wednesday night as skies try to clear. We will drop into the low 50s for lows.

Thursday and Friday look amazing with sunny skies and cooler temps. Highs both days look to be in the mid to upper 70s with lows dropping into the 50s.

Have a good week!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

