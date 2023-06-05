Former police officer sworn in as Middlesboro Police Chief

Petie Gilbert was sworn in by Middlesboro Mayor Boone Bowling as the new police chief for the...
Petie Gilbert was sworn in by Middlesboro Mayor Boone Bowling as the new police chief for the Middlesboro Police Department on Monday (Credit: Middlesboro PD/Facebook)(Middlesboro Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Police Department swore in a familiar name as its new police chief on Monday.

Petie Gilbert was sworn in as the new police chief of the department by Mayor Boone Bowling.

Gilbert retired in 2020 after 38 years of service.

After leaving MPD, Gilbert was a School Resource Officer for the Middlesboro school system.

You can find a link to see the swearing-in ceremony here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire
0426_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
KSP investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Harlan

Latest News

The Richmond Post of Kentucky State Police has opened an investigation into a shooting that...
Kentucky State Police opens investigation into Estill County shooting
A man was arrested after a crash east of London, where he was determined to be driving under...
Crash leads to arrest of London man on drug charges
Emergency crews respond to Bare Arms Indoor Range and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ after reports...
Reported fire at Bare Arms gun range, restaurant; fire crews responding
0426_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Partial roof collapse shuts down main post office in Pikeville