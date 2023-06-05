Former police officer sworn in as Middlesboro Police Chief

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro Police Department swore in a familiar name as its new police chief on Monday.

Petie Gilbert was sworn in as the new police chief of the department by Mayor Boone Bowling.

Gilbert retired in 2020 after 38 years of service.

After leaving MPD, Gilbert was a School Resource Officer for the Middlesboro school system.

You can find a link to see the swearing-in ceremony here.

