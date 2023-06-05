Crash leads to arrest of London man on drug charges

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested after a crash east of London, where he was determined to be driving under the influence.

Officials arrived at the scene of a non-injury crash Saturday evening to find a car in a ditch. The driver, Marcus Woods, 26, of London, was found to be under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Woods was found in possession of methamphetamine during the arrest and admitted to having used it before the crash.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license.

