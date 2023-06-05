Arrangements announced for WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WYMT) - Arrangements for the West Virginia State Police Sergeant killed in the line of duty on Friday have been announced.

Sgt. Cory Maynard’s service will be Wednesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. at Mingo Central High School. A visitation will be hosted prior beginning at noon.

The procession will leave Mingo Central High School and travel onto King Coal Highway, Routes 65 and 52 and 119 North and end in Chapmanville, W.Va.

Maynard’s organs will likely be donated per his wishes, and he will be cremated after the service.

His obituary can be found here or on the Evans Funeral Home website.

