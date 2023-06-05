Additional charges reported for Middlesboro man held on multiple sexual abuse claims

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man already being held for multiple sexual abuse charges will face additional charges.

Jerry Wayne Jackson, 54, of Middlesboro, was arrested on April 11 on counts of rape, rape of a victim under 12 years old, sodomy and sodomy of a victim under 12.

Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department have found an additional victim resulting in two counts of sexual abuse of a victim under seven years old.

Jackson is being held at the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.