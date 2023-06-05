17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Two family members drowned while trying to save one another. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A 17-year-old and his uncle drowned in an Alabama pond Sunday afternoon while trying to save one another, according to Lawrence County officials.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the teen was chasing after a dog into the pond but struggled to get back to shore, so his uncle went in to help.

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in the water himself.

The 17-year-old went back in the water to save his uncle, but he also went underwater and didn’t come back up, according to officials.

Covington said another 15-year-old nephew tried to go in after them but was stopped by family members.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the 17-year-old as Gabriel Alonzo and his uncle as 36-year-old Julio Chich Alvarez.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse destroyed by fire.
EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire
Cory Maynard
Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard
0426_policelightsgeneric_MGN
Partial roof collapse reported at Pikeville apartment complex
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting

Latest News

The woman was detained at her home on Friday and booked into a negative pressure room at the...
Woman in custody after refusing tuberculosis treatment for more than a year, police say
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence