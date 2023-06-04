Whitley County advances to state baseball semifinals for first time

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By John Lowe and Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colonels baseball squad has made team history.

With a 7-4 win over South Warren, Whitley County will advance to the KHSAA State Baseball Semifinals for the first time.

“This team has battled all year long,” said head coach Jeremy Shope. “It seems like whenever we don’t play our best we bring our a-game next time. I could go down the list of guys that helped our team win tonight but you know we just stayed calm and collected.”

Whitley went down 4-0 in the top of the third inning but chipped away in the bottom of the third scoring two runs themselves.

“I told them we just got to chip away, we’ve been in this situation before (and) we were able to get two on them, put a little bit more pressure back on them, and momentum went our way and we finished the thing, said Shope”

The Colonels burst it open in the fifth, scoring five runs, and then never looked back.

“I’m ready for next weekend, I think we all are, getting to play on the big stage at UK’s field (we’re) just ready to come out hitting, swinging, everything in the field doing what we do,” said Junior Catcher Hunter Wilson.

The Colonels will move on to play Henderson County out of the 2nd Region on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park.

