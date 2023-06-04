Railbird wraps up first festival at Red Mile

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Today was the final day of the Railbird Music Festival.

The festival has been happening since Saturday evening and has welcomed over 40,000 guests to Red Mile in downtown Lexington.

“It was amazing. Everything about it, the food, the drinks, the atmosphere, fabulous,” said Kelly Roitz.

People from all across the US are joining together to enjoy the music.

After night one of the festival on Saturday, festival go-ers shared that they’re more tired today, but ready to do it all over again one more time.

The festival isn’t just attracting Kentuckians, but music fans from all over.

“We’re all from Ohio actually. The people that have been here have been amazing, the food, the drinks, and all of the artists that have been on have just been great,” said Roitz.

While she’s been in the area, her group has taken advantage of Lexington’s tourism.

“We did a lot of the bourbon trails, we came downtown and got dinner, it’s a really good atmosphere.”

Erica Smith is from West Virginia and she shares that she’s here tonight to see one of her favorite singers.

“We are here at the Railbird Music Festival and we are here to see Tyler Childers,” said Smith.

The Kentucky-native singer is closing out the show on the main stage tonight to say farewell to the crowd for this year’s festival.

After speaking with members of the crowd, the overall response from them has been positive, and many are planning to come back again.

“Yeah, we’d come back, we had a good experience last night,” said Alayna Isaly who traveled with a group to attend.

This is the first time in decades that a music festival has been held at Red Mile, and the first time ever that Railbird has been there.

