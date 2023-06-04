Mother-daughter travel more than 4 hours to volunteer in EKY medical clinic

Jocelyn Helms & Dr. Lana Helms
Jocelyn Helms & Dr. Lana Helms(Dr. Lana Helms)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Remote Area Medical clinic wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

A mother-daughter duo traveled from Indiana to volunteer in the dental section of the clinic.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

Dr. Lana Helms is an orthodontist and the mother of Jocelyn Helms. She said she brought her daughter to get experience helping people.

She said her daughter is a college student who is interested in dentistry and said they both wanted to help people.

Lana said they originally signed up for a similar clinic near them, but when that was cancelled, they found the one happening in Hazard.

She said after this weekend, they both want to continue volunteering.

“I have just been in private practice mostly so, I would definitely say... One thing she told me before we left Hazard, she said ‘We are going to do this again,’ so, I would definitely say we would consider that experience again,” she explained.

She said during her less than 48 hours in Hazard, everyone she has met has been welcoming.

Lana thanks everyone who was able to offer her and her daughter more knowledge.

