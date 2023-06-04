Kentucky falls to Indiana 5-3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats are now one game away from elimination.

Four late runs propelled Indiana over Kentucky, 5-3, in the winner’s bracket of the NCAA Lexington Regional.

The Hoosiers took an early lead off a Phillip Glasser home run in the first inning. UK responded in the next inning with a Hunter Gilliam run off a Ryan Waldschmidt single up center field.

Kentucky added two runs in the seventh inning, one off an ettoer and another off a sac fly from Devin Burkes.

Indiana took the lead with a three-run homer by Peter Serruto. IU added another run off a D. Williams wild pitch in the eighth inning.

The Wildcats will face West Virginia in an elimination game on Sunday at noon.

