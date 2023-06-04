Kentucky blanks West Virginia, will face Indiana in Regional final

Kentucky baseball vs. West Virginia (Elimination game)
(Courtesy: Twitter/@UKBaseball)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky keeps their Super Regional hopes alive with 10-0 win over West Virginia at Kentucky Proud Park on Sunday.

Kentucky (2-1) advances to face Indiana (2-0) in the region final, where they will need to win twice to advance.

UK pitcher Austin Strickland had a career performance going for 100 pitches (career high) in six innings, while giving up just four hits, and no runs.

“What a start at the time where we needed it the most. His competitive spirit shined today. Our guys just love playing behind him,” said UK Head Coach Nick Mingione. “I overheard him (Austin) and Gilly just talking about how Austin must have told them if you get me some runs I’m going, I’ll finish it if I can,” he said. “I thought there was three different times in the second, third, and sixth where we scored and then they didn’t, Austin came out and put up a zero and allowed that to keep going.”

The Kentucky bats where on fire as well with UK getting nine hits and 10 RBIs, ultimately leading to the 10-0 blowout.

The Cats will need two wins over Indiana to get to their first Super Regional since 2017.

Below is Kentucky’s remaining schedule:

Game 6: Kentucky vs. Indiana, Sunday 6:00 P.M. EST on ESPN+

Game 7: (if needed) Kentucky vs. Indiana, Monday, time/TV TBD

