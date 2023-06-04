Isolated storm chances linger into Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures stay warm to kick off the work week, but we are tracking some slightly cooler air by midweek. We are also watching out for pop-up showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight Through Monday Night

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible, especially during the early evening hours. However, most of the region will be dry, and we remain dry through tonight. Overnight lows stay mild. We fall into the lower-60s by Monday morning. We are also tracking fog potential, mainly late tonight and early Monday, so you may need some extra time on your Monday morning commute.

Another warm day is on tap on Monday. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but the overall threat is low.

Into Monday night, the forecast remains relatively quiet. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Low temperatures dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Tracking Slightly Cooler Air

After a warm weekend across the region, we are tracking some slightly cooler air by the middle and end of the upcoming work week.

On Tuesday, temperatures top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm can not be ruled out, but most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the uppper-50s.

Models are trending soggier on Wednesday as scattered showers will be possible at times. We stay partly sunny and cooler. Highs reach the mid-to-upper-70s, and lows fall into the lower-50s.

Thursday is looking drier and cooler. Temperatures remain in the upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not change much on Friday. We look to stay dry under plenty of sunshine. Highs stay in the upper-70s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

Saturday is trending warmer. Temperatures look to top out in the lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. For now, Saturday also looks dry. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

