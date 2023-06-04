FAA Confirms Plane Crash in Southwest Virginia

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m. local time on June 4.

The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates.

According to Virginia State Police, search efforts are still underway by state and local authorities.

They said nothing has been located as of 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

State police are unable to fly in the area due to fog and low clouds.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

