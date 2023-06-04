EKY golf course clubhouse destroyed by overnight fire

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders were called into action early Sunday morning as a fire burned through a popular Eastern Kentucky golf course building.

Jenkins Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 2:20 a.m. after a fire broke out at the Raven Rock Golf Course Clubhouse. Mayking Volunteer Fire Department and Neon Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

“We saw the fire from the highway. So, we knew we had a working fire,” Jenkins Vol. Fire Dept. Captain James Stephens said.

Stephens said they were able to contain the fire within an hour. While nobody was injured, the building was destroyed.

The Jenkins Volunteer Fire Department captain also said people could see smoke for a few days.

“Something like you have here, when the roof comes down, it creates little voids in those little pockets, and so, it’s hard for us to get water into those areas and pockets,” he said.

Raven Rock Golf Course management released the following statement to WYMT:

“The golf course is closed temporarily, however plans are to reopen soon in some capacity. The Pine Restaurant will take longer to reopen...

Raven Rock staff will notify those who have booked upcoming events and will coordinate with Pine Mountain Grill to provide a venue...

We are sad for the loss of the community as a recreational opportunity and community tourism draw. We do plan to rebuild and look forward to that day.”

