Cynthiana bookstore honors Deputy Caleb Conley

Community members are invited to share their memories of Deputy Conley.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The loss of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley continues to be felt across the state. The feeling is especially strong in his hometown of Cynthiana.

“Caleb was just an incredible human being. He was the same off duty as he was on-duty,” said Cynthiana Assistant Police Chief, Robert Peak. “We need a whole lot more officers like Caleb Conley.”

Peak’s wife is an owner of The Next Chapter Bookstore in Cynthiana. Together, they’re working on a gift for Deputy Conley’s family. They’re asking members of the community to share their thoughts, feelings and memories of Conley in a journal. Peak says his entry was a letter to Conley.

“We both swore an oath. We both wear a badge. Therefore, we are brothers. Unless someone has done both of those things they can’t fully understand our heart, our passion, or our sense of service,” the letter reads.

The goal is for this collection of journal entries to serve as a reminder of the positive impact the father, husband, and friend left on those who knew him.

“Once we get it complete and every one has a chance to share their thoughts and their feelings, it’ll be something private that his family will hold onto and cherish for many years to come,” said Peak.

Anyone can visit The Next Chapter Bookstore and ask to write in the journal for Conley’s family.

“They need our support and they deserve it. He paid the ultimate sacrifice and his family deserves all the support that we can give,” said Peak.

The Next Chapter Bookstore is located at 201 E Pike St, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

The store is open from 10am-5pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and 10am-6pm every Friday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

