Archery tournament brings thousands to London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of archers and visitors attended the 16th TRU Ball Pro/Am Competition at the Laurel County Fairgrounds for the first couple of days of June.

Participants ranged from all skill levels and ages from 6-years-old to 90-years-old, with archers from countries including Denmark, England, Mexico and South Africa.

President of the Archery Shooters Association Joshua Grine said the turnout was great.

“We had just over 1,800 shooters here this weekend. We estimated probably 3,000 to 3,500 people total. We had phenomenal weather, and the city of London was out here supporting us, and it was a really great event,” he said.

He said even though they could have gone to any city in the state, they chose to have it in London for its multiple uses.

“We do not like to shoot in the field, we like to have a lot of trees, but we also need the field space so, Laurel County Fairgrounds here in London, Kentucky offers us the perfect mix of trees and fields. We can utilize the fields for parking, our vendor areas and get all of our targets out in the woods for the shooters to shoot,” he explained.

He added that the people of London have been very welcoming since they started hosting the competition 16 years ago.

“They are traveling into these places and again, come back to the city of London, these people are coming in as part of their livelihood and their profession and they are getting to receive the hospitality here in London and we cannot thank the people of London enough,” he said.

Executive Director of the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission Kim Collier said the event was great for tourism in the county.

“We get a huge economic impact for our community. They eat in the restaurants, they stay in the hotels, they shop in the stores, they visit the attractions. So, it is a big boost for our local economy,” she said.

Collier and Grine said with the perfect weather, the weekend could not have been any better.

