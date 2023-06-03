Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting

West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A responding Trooper was shot and killed.(WSAZ)
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first victim involved in a shooting that killed a West Virginia State trooper has been identified.

West Virginia State Police say Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, of Matewan is in serious but stable condition.

Troopers responded to the 4000 block of Beech Creek Road in Matewan in regards to a reported shooting.

During an investigation, troopers named Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Matewan as the suspect who shot Baldwin with a rifle.

Baldwin was taken to CAMC General for treatment.

Troopers say the motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Sgt. Cory Maynard was one of the troopers who responded to a shots fired call.

Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder for pulling the trigger on Sgt. Cory Maynard, according to WVSP.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in deadly Mingo County trooper shooting
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

‘There’s hope after dope’: Second annual Hometown Hope Recovery Rally kicks off in Corbin
Title IX violations have been found in Mingo Co. schools, according to the U.S. Dept. of...
Mingo County Schools Violate Title IX Law, U.S. Dept. of Education says
MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75
Fact Check Alert
Fact Check | Madison County’s vague ‘emergency alert’ early morning message