Suspect arraigned in deadly shooting

The suspect in the shooting death of West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was arraigned.
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Jun. 3, 2023
MINGO CO., W. VA.(WYMT/WSAZ) - A Beech Creek man accused of killing a West Virginia State Police Trooper was arraigned Saturday morning at the Mingo County Courthouse.

West Virginia State Police Troopers say Timothy Kennedy, 29, shot Sgt. Cory Maynard in an ambush-style attack Friday night.

Maynard was reportedly responding to a call for shots fired near Matewan.

After being on the run for several hours, Kennedy was arrested and taken to the South Western Region Jail in Logan County.

During Kennedy’s arraignment, Magistrate Jim Harvey announced bail will be set in circuit court, and the date for a preliminary hearing was not set.

