Stray weekend storm possible as summer heat continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer weather continues across the mountains for the weekend. Most of us remain dry and warm, but some spotty storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

Tonight Through Sunday Night

An isolated shower or storm will be possible, especially during the early evening hours. However, most of the region will stay dry, and mostly dry weather will stick around through tonight. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-and-lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky.

On Sunday, our stagnant weather pattern continues. Most of the region remains dry, but an isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Again, highs soar into the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A positive note, humidity levels will remain low, so, yes, it will be warm, but it will not be terribly muggy and humid.

Into Sunday night, we stay dry, partly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows fall into the low-and-middle-60s.

Slightly Cooler Air Looks To Return

For next week, the weather pattern remains relatively quiet, but we are tracking some slightly cooler air.

On Monday, we remain partly cloudy and mostly dry. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the overall risk is low. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s by the afternoon. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. Most of the region will be dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower is possible, but most are dry. Highs top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while overnight lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

We are looking slightly cooler on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures reach the mid-70s, and lows bottom out in the lower-50s. A stray shower will be possible during the afternoon, but most of the region will remain dry.

Extended Forecast

Models are trending drier and comfortable to close out the work week.

We look mostly dry and mostly sunny on Thursday. Highs top out in the upper-70s, and lows fall into the mid-50s.

On Friday, this “copy and paste” forecast looks to continue. We look to stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

