Remote Area Medical in Hazard with free clinic

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is preparing to provide free services over the weekend at East Perry Elementary School. The school’s classrooms, hallways, and gymnasium are being transformed into a clinic.

Patients can start arriving to the school parking lot at six on Friday evening. They should be prepared to possibly sleep in their vehicle due to a large volume of patients.

The clinic will provide free medical, dental, and vision services but patients will have to choose between dental or vision due to time constraints.

There are close to 300 volunteers that will be helping with the clinic on Saturday and Sunday. They are not expecting a specific number of patients but RAM Coordinator Kim Faulkinbury says they are prepared for alarge capacity.

There are dental and vision students from Universities all over the Commonwealth, volunteering with RAM.

Cris Rush, District Health Coordinator for Perry Co. schools says, “I think several members of our community look forward to RAM and receiving the services that are offered here and not just in Perry county but even a broader range, surrounding counties, and even states away people come”.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.