Remote Area Medical in Hazard with free clinic

East Perry Elementary schools hosts the RAM clinic for the sixth year.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Remote Area Medical clinic is preparing to provide free services over the weekend at East Perry Elementary School. The school’s classrooms, hallways, and gymnasium are being transformed into a clinic.

Patients can start arriving to the school parking lot at six on Friday evening. They should be prepared to possibly sleep in their vehicle due to a large volume of patients.

The clinic will provide free medical, dental, and vision services but patients will have to choose between dental or vision due to time constraints.

There are close to 300 volunteers that will be helping with the clinic on Saturday and Sunday. They are not expecting a specific number of patients but RAM Coordinator Kim Faulkinbury says they are prepared for alarge capacity.

There are dental and vision students from Universities all over the Commonwealth, volunteering with RAM.

Cris Rush, District Health Coordinator for Perry Co. schools says, “I think several members of our community look forward to RAM and receiving the services that are offered here and not just in Perry county but even a broader range, surrounding counties, and even states away people come”.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation dies; suspect on the run
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night

Latest News

Mountain News Special Report - June 2, 2023
Martin County Renewable Energy - 4:00 p.m.
Martin County Renewable Energy - 4:00 p.m.
Live from the Poke Sallet Festival - 4:00 p.m.
Live from the Poke Sallet Festival - 6:00 p.m.