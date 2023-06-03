Pulaski County eliminated by Henderson County

By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A fantastic run by the Pulaski County baseball team ended on Friday evening.

The Maroons fell to Henderson County, 6-1, in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

A grand slam by the Colonels in the third inning put Pulaski County in an early hole. HC added another pair of runs the next inning off an RBI single to go up 6-0.

Chase Farmer scored for Pulaski County off a grounder by Wessen Falin but the Maroons couldn’t rally further.

