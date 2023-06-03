Pikeville falls to Harrison County in KHSAA State Baseball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers’ first trip to the state tournament since 2012 ended too soon.

Pikeville fell to Harrison County 2-1 in the first round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

”It just didn’t go our way and that’s the game,” said Pikeville head baseball coach Shane Simpkins. “I just told them this game is so much about life. It knocks you down and you fight and that’s what this group did. I told them there’s no one else I’d rather go to war with and we’ll be back.”

Noah Jarrell lifted the Panthers to an early lead, singling up the left side to bringing home Sam Wright on a Thorobred error.

Harrison County answered with runs in back-to-back innings to secure the win.

