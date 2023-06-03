London Tourism kicks off the Summer Concert Series with a special guest

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Town Center Summer Concert series kicked off on Friday.

The series is presented by London Tourism and Parks. On Friday, the band county wide opened up at 6:30 p.m. before Sammy Kershaw took the stage at 8 p.m.

Kershaw is known for a string of country hits like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful”, “Third Rate Romance” and ”Queen of my Double Wide Trailer.”

London Tourism Director, Chris Robinson said he was looking forward to Kershaw’s performance and hoped to see locals and visitors at the first night of the summer concert series.

“We are opening tonight with Sammy in celebration of the Archery Shooters Association who are here in London bringing over 2,000 competitors from across the country,” said Robinson. “Sammy has had hits for decades and he is a country superstar. We know he will be a crowd favorite for tonight’s show.”

Robinson added that the Summer Concert Series is scheduled for the first Friday of July, August and the second Friday in September.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.