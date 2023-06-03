London Tourism kicks off the Summer Concert Series with a special guest

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Town Center Summer Concert series kicked off on Friday.

The series is presented by London Tourism and Parks. On Friday, the band county wide opened up at 6:30 p.m. before Sammy Kershaw took the stage at 8 p.m.

Kershaw is known for a string of country hits like “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful”, “Third Rate Romance” and ”Queen of my Double Wide Trailer.”

London Tourism Director, Chris Robinson said he was looking forward to Kershaw’s performance and hoped to see locals and visitors at the first night of the summer concert series.

“We are opening tonight with Sammy in celebration of the Archery Shooters Association who are here in London bringing over 2,000 competitors from across the country,” said Robinson. “Sammy has had hits for decades and he is a country superstar. We know he will be a crowd favorite for tonight’s show.”

Robinson added that the Summer Concert Series is scheduled for the first Friday of July, August and the second Friday in September.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation dies; suspect on the run
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night

Latest News

Mountain News Special Report - June 2, 2023
Martin County Renewable Energy - 4:00 p.m.
Martin County Renewable Energy - 4:00 p.m.
Live from the Poke Sallet Festival - 4:00 p.m.
Live from the Poke Sallet Festival - 6:00 p.m.
Remote Area Medical Clinic in Hazard - June 2, 2023
Remote Area Medical in Hazard with free clinic