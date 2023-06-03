IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 4:30 P.M UPDATE: Police officials said the person was identified.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person.

Police officials said they found the person on I-75 on Saturday morning at 5:40 a.m.

The person was found near mile marker 43, about two miles north of London.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials said the person was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for observation.

Their identity is not know, but they are believed to be autistic and non-verbal and between 15-years-old and 20-years-old.

If you know this person, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

