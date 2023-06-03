GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Daniel Cameron makes first stop in EKY following the May Primary

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Attorney General and GOP Gubernatorial candidate, Daniel Cameron made his first visit to Eastern Kentucky since winning the May primary.

Cameron held an event at First National Bank of Manchester in London. He discussed with local leaders and community members his plans to defeat current Governor Andy Beshear in the November election.

“A governor who sits idly by as the Biden Administration calls parents domestic terrorists because they care about the educational opportunities of their kids. Again, that is a governor that is not fit to continue to leading Kentucky, and a governor that has allowed violent crime to spike during his tenure is not fit to continue leading Kentucky,“ said Cameron. “So, that’ll be a message that we talk about over the course of this campaign. I’m confident come November that I’ll be the next governor of Kentucky.”

In the audience during the event were representatives for Congressman Hal Rogers and representatives for Senator Mitch McConnell.

Somerset Mayor, Alan Keck who was a candidate for the GOP nomination during the May primary was also there as well as, law enforcement and community members.

