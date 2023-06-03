Fans’ reaction to Churchill Downs moving Spring races to Ellis Park

Churchill made its decision as various organizations are investigating the series of horse deaths.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill announced on Friday they will be moving their remaining spring races to Ellis Park.

For fans in Louisville, that means they’ll have to drive two hours for the races. Churchill made its decision as various organizations are investigating the series of horse deaths.

“At the end of the day we want horses to be safe,” horse racing fan John Klos said. “If things keep going the way they are, there won’t be horse racing.”

According to the Equine Injury Database, racing thoroughbreds die at a rate of 1.25 per 1,000 starts. In 2022, 12 horse died at Santa Anita. Since the stables up this spring, the same number of horses have died at Churchill Downs.

“You could possibly have some horses that shouldn’t be running, but that’s up to the trainers and owners to make that decision,” horse racing fan Sara Duvalle Shave said. “It’s not Churchill’s fault. And then you have horses. The horses run on little, tiny ankles and they accrue injuries. Unfortunately, you cannot heal them with these injuries and there will be deaths at a racetrack.”

Horse Integrity Safety Authority, or HISA, conducted an investigation looking at Churchill’s track conditions but found nothing wrong. Officials and horse racing fans still wondering about the cause of the deadly trend.

“It is sad they are having to move the races because this is such a historical site,” horse racing fan Katie Warren said. “But I think anyone who cares about racing and horses would want to know what was causing it and find the root of the problem.”

If you did have spring racing tickets, Churchill Downs sent out an email saying you should receive a refund within the next 10 to 45 days.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

