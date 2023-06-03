Fact Check | Madison County’s vague ‘emergency alert’ early morning message

Fact Check Alert
Fact Check Alert(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of Madison County residents took to social media this morning after a vague emergency alert on their phones woke them up.

The 4:33 a.m. alert simply said there was a local area emergency and to monitor radio and TV for more details.

WKYT did some fact checking on the alert and what happened.

  • The alert came from the Madison County Emergency Management Agency which received a request to issue a Golden Alert for a missing adult from the county’s sheriff office.
  • The county’s Emergency Alert System sends alerts to television, radio, and cell phones in a designated area.
  • The department says the message sent through to people’s phones “came through incomplete and did not contain details” leading to the early morning confusion.
  • In an apology to those woken up with little reason why, the agency said it will continue to investigate the partial message. “Madison County EMA’s investigation in this situation will continue until we are confident that appropriate solutions have been enacted, tested, and proven acceptable for protecting our community,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in deadly Mingo County trooper shooting
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

‘There’s hope after dope’: Second annual Hometown Hope Recovery Rally kicks off in Corbin
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
Title IX violations have been found in Mingo Co. schools, according to the U.S. Dept. of...
Mingo County Schools Violate Title IX Law, U.S. Dept. of Education says
MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75