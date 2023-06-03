Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard was involved in communities across the border into Kentucky.

Maynard graduated from Belfry High School in 2003.

“I always remembered Cory, you know. All of that was from memory. Nothing stood out. He was just always friendly and you could always count on him to say ‘Hi’ to ya,” said Sherrie Casey, who was Maynard’s homeroom teacher.

Even after graduating from Belfry High School, Maynard stayed in touch with many friends throughout his adulthood.

“I knew him as someone that I could always count on, If I had a flat tire, or needed advice or if I just wanted to hang out for fun,” long-time friend Tina Steele Todd said.

For Belfry High School teacher Sherrie Casey, his kindness was something that she still remembers.

“If you’re in this long enough, you see a lot of your former students pass away, and it was really weird. I really just saw Cory about two weeks ago. I saw him at Walmart, I think, and I don’t know, as soon as I heard this yesterday, I remembered seeing him,” Casey said.

Funeral arrangements for Cory Maynard have not yet been announced.

