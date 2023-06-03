Belfry community mourns loss of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

Cory Maynard
Cory Maynard(WVSP)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard was involved in communities across the border into Kentucky.

Maynard graduated from Belfry High School in 2003.

“I always remembered Cory, you know. All of that was from memory. Nothing stood out. He was just always friendly and you could always count on him to say ‘Hi’ to ya,” said Sherrie Casey, who was Maynard’s homeroom teacher.

Even after graduating from Belfry High School, Maynard stayed in touch with many friends throughout his adulthood.

“I knew him as someone that I could always count on, If I had a flat tire, or needed advice or if I just wanted to hang out for fun,” long-time friend Tina Steele Todd said.

For Belfry High School teacher Sherrie Casey, his kindness was something that she still remembers.

“If you’re in this long enough, you see a lot of your former students pass away, and it was really weird. I really just saw Cory about two weeks ago. I saw him at Walmart, I think, and I don’t know, as soon as I heard this yesterday, I remembered seeing him,” Casey said.

Funeral arrangements for Cory Maynard have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in deadly Mingo County trooper shooting
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

‘There’s hope after dope’: Second annual Hometown Hope Recovery Rally kicks off in Corbin
West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A...
Update released on first victim in Mingo County shooting
Title IX violations have been found in Mingo Co. schools, according to the U.S. Dept. of...
Mingo County Schools Violate Title IX Law, U.S. Dept. of Education says
MISSING LAUREL
IDENTIFIED: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office finds person on I-75