Whitely County baseball advances to next round in State Tournament

Whitley County wins first game at state
Whitley County wins first game at state(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County beat LaRue County four to three to advance to the next round in the state tournament on Friday.

The Colonels came out swinging scoring two runs in the second and two in the third to take a four to zero lead.

LaRue rallied though putting up three runs in the sixth.

The Hawks had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh on a hit to center field, but Colonel outfielder Dee Parker threw a gem to the catcher Chris Cureton to secure the final out.

“Yeah we definitely got to play better but you know this team just finds a way,” said Whitley County head coach Jeremy Shope. “They don’t ever hit the panic button when something goes wrong (and) at this time of year it’s just survive and advance.”

Whitley County will play South Warren tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.

Click here for the full state bracket.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
A Middlesboro man was reported missing after his family had not seen him in almost ten days.
Middlesboro man found after reported missing for ten days
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Suspicious person complaint leads to arrest, recovery of stolen car

Latest News

Breathitt Baseball at State
Breathitt County’s historic season has come to an end in Lexington
South Laurel met with Daviess County for round one of Clark'sPump and Shop State Softball...
South Laurel held scoreless in first round of KHSAA State Softball tournament
Kentucky Baseball takes on Ball State in their first game of the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky Baseball wins first game in NCAA Regional
Chip McDaniel joins EKU Golf staff
Eastern Kentucky native named UK assistant golf coach