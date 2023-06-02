Whitely County baseball advances to next round in State Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County beat LaRue County four to three to advance to the next round in the state tournament on Friday.

The Colonels came out swinging scoring two runs in the second and two in the third to take a four to zero lead.

LaRue rallied though putting up three runs in the sixth.

The Hawks had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh on a hit to center field, but Colonel outfielder Dee Parker threw a gem to the catcher Chris Cureton to secure the final out.

“Yeah we definitely got to play better but you know this team just finds a way,” said Whitley County head coach Jeremy Shope. “They don’t ever hit the panic button when something goes wrong (and) at this time of year it’s just survive and advance.”

Whitley County will play South Warren tomorrow at 8:30 p.m.

