West Virginia State Police investigates deadly trooper shooting

By Evan Hatter and Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MATEWAN, W.Va. (WYMT) - State Police in West Virginia continue to investigate a shooting incident in which one of their troopers was killed and at least one other person injured in Mingo County.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced in a statement that West Virginia State Trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed in an “ambush-style situation” Friday afternoon in the Matewan area of Mingo County.

Initial reporting from our sister station WSAZ indicates that 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy of Beech Creek, W.Va. attacked Sgt. Maynard in an ambush-style some time Friday afternoon. Kennedy remains at large.

WYMT has a reporter at the scene and we will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

