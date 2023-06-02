UofL receives multi-mullion dollar grant to research Covid

UofL doctors were on the front line during the pandemic and with this new $6-million grant,...
UofL doctors were on the front line during the pandemic and with this new $6-million grant, they will be able to study why some Covid patients got more sick than others.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multi-million dollar grant was given to UofL to further develop research into how Covid can affect someone’s immune system.

UofL doctors were on the front line during the pandemic and with this new $6-million grant, they will be able to study why some Covid patients got more sick than others.

Specifically, they will be looking into “acute respiratory distress syndrome.”

Researchers in 2021 found that patients with poor outcomes had highly elevated levels of specified types of immune cells.

The grant from the National Institute of Health will allow UofL researchers to gain a deeper understanding as to why certain people respond to these infections differently.

“This work will help us better understand and prevent immune system dysregulation, the condition responsible for serious illness and death in many Covid-19 patients,” UofL Executive Vice President for Research and Innovation Dr. Kevin Gardener.

During the height of the pandemic, UofL Hospital was treating as many as 100 Covid patients at once.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard died after an ambush-type shooting Friday in Mingo County, West Virginia.
Suspect arrested in deadly Mingo County trooper shooting
West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard died in a shooting Friday afternoon in Mingo Co.
WVSP trooper shot in ambush-type situation killed; suspect in custody
Strawberry Moon over Wichita Falls. (File image)
Sky watchers in for a treat Friday night
The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023

Latest News

Colchester students get sobering lesson
The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations
SDF
Venezuelan woman pleads guilty in Vermont case of child sex abuse video
Teenagers die in crash following police chase
Teenagers die in crash following police chase
Quantum Healthcare expansion
EKY healthcare provider expanding in Perry County