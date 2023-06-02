South Laurel held scoreless in first round of KHSAA State Softball tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning region 13 and punching their ticket to Lexington, the South Laurel Cardinals met with the Daviess County Panthers in round one of the Clark’s Pump and Shop State Softball tournament.

Fielding errors and struggles from the plate led to the Cardinals getting shutout 16-0 through five innings.

The Panthers opened up scoring quickly after a wild pitch brought in Sadie Morris.

This would be a early indication of what South Laurel would see throughout the game.

Daviess County quickly saw the score jump to two after Callie Smith drove in a run off an RBI single.

The Panthers continued to pour it on offensively finding home plate at least once in every inning.

Daviess added five runs in the third inning highlighted by a two run rbi triple from Jessie Daniels.

After seeing their lead jump to eight, the Panthers continued to show off their offensive strength with back to back four run innings extending their lead to 16 off of 12 hits with the help of the South Laurel’s seven errors.

Defensively, Daviess was just as dangerous only allowing one hit and totaling 11 strikeouts through three pitchers.

The Panthers advances to the quarterfinals and the Cardinals season comes to a close with a record of 21-13.

