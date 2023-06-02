Second day of 68th Annual Poke Sallet Festival kicks off

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are in the midst of festival season in Eastern Kentucky, and this week, it’s Harlan’s turn for the fun.

Friday marked second day of the 68th Annual Poke Sallet Festival in downtown Harlan.

The weekend features several events, including the “Run for the Hills 5K”, a pet show, Miss Harlan County Pageant, and a car show.

Several musical acts are also on stage this weekend, including Eastern Kentucky’s own American Idol Noah Thompson. That concert is scheduled for Saturday evening at 9:00 p.m.

“It’s one of those festivals that’s based on a tradition that our ancestors in Appalachia have used for a long time,” said Brandon Pennington with Harlan Tourism.”

With music and carnival rides, the festival combines tradition with a modern twist.

“It really does show that you have this modern twist of modern music and modern Appalachia tied in with a unique culture of Appalachia as well,” Pennington said.

