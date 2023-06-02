WVSP: Trooper shot in ambush-type situation; second victim shot

Residents advised to shelter in place
Shooting sends person to the hospital
Shooting sends person to the hospital(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 5:15 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia State Police trooper was shot Wednesday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County, WVSP say.

Another person also was shot during the incident in the Beech Creek area of Matewan. It was dispatched as a shots-fired call.

Officials are trying to land a helicopter to fly the trooper out for treatment. There’s no word on the trooper’s condition or the other victim’s.

The suspect remains on the run, and residents are being told to shelter in their homes.

The Mingo County Board of Education announced that schools in the area are under lockdown and the graduation ceremony at Mingo Central High School has been postponed until further notice.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

UPDATE 6/2/23 @ 4:55 p.m.

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County are being told to shelter in their homes due to a search for an armed suspect.

The Mingo County Emergency Management made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Earlier, we reported about a person being sent to the hospital after a shooting along Beech Creek Road. The extent of that person’s injuries in unavailable.

West Virginia State Police are investigating.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

ORIGINAL STORY

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A shooting sent a person to the hospital Friday afternoon in Mingo County, according to county 911 dispatchers.

They say it happened on Beech Creek Road.

Additional details are unavailable now, including the extent of the victim’s injuries.

West Virginia State Police troopers are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

