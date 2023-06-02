Perry Central fall in round one of Clark’s Pump and Shop State Softball Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central met in Lexington to take on the winners of region 12, East Jessamine, for round one of Clark’s Pump and Shop State Softball Tournament.

A strong pitch outing from the Jaguars paired with fielding errors from the Commodore’s led to East Jessamine advancing to the quarterfinals 5-1.

Both defenses stepped it up on the first inning holding each other scoreless.

The Jaguars opened the scoring in the second inning thanks to an RBI single from Kylee Oliver.

East Jessamine would add onto their lead with a hit from Natalie Alimento that led to an infield error which brought in two more runs.

After finding themselves down five runs in the home half of the third, Perry Central would find the scoreboard with an RBI double from Lauren Morris.

However, that would be the only run the Jaguars give up.

Kayleigh White finished her complete game with 11 strikeouts for East Jessamine as they advance to the quarterfinals.

The four errors from the Commodores led to the end of their season, as they finish with a record of 30-6.

