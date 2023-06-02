Martin County solar site to sell power to Toyota

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the largest solar energy projects in the state recently struck a deal with Toyota to sell some of the energy it produces.

The solar site is being built by Edelen Renewables, founded by former state Auditor Adam Edelen. The company says the facility will be built on abandoned mine land in Martin County.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Edelen says their mission is to bring a greener economy to often forgotten parts of the country.

“It’s the first coal-to-solar project in the United States,” Edelen said. “All built out, it’s a $230 million private investment, on a 2,000 acre mine site in the very county where Lyndon Johnson announced the war on poverty. We at Edelen Renewables are proud to play a role in developing this with Savion.”

The project is expected to create about 300 temporary jobs during construction and 11 full time jobs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.