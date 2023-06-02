Magoffin Co. man arrested following traffic stop

Prestonsburg PD reportedly found more than two ounces of meth, several pills, and money...
Prestonsburg PD reportedly found more than two ounces of meth, several pills, and money following a traffic stop Friday morning (City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department).(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department reportedly found more than two ounces of meth, several pills, and money following a traffic stop Friday morning.

Officers with the department stopped the Magoffin County man, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on KY-114, after they received reports that the driver was possibly intoxicated.

An investigation was launched, which lead to Charles Cantrell, 47, of Salyersville, being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (first degree, first offense), first offense of a drug unspecified, trafficking in controlled substance (third degree), first offense of a drug unspecified.

Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
