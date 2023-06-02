Magoffin Co. man arrested following traffic stop

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department reportedly found more than two ounces of meth, several pills, and money following a traffic stop Friday morning.

Officers with the department stopped the Magoffin County man, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on KY-114, after they received reports that the driver was possibly intoxicated.

An investigation was launched, which lead to Charles Cantrell, 47, of Salyersville, being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (first degree, first offense), first offense of a drug unspecified, trafficking in controlled substance (third degree), first offense of a drug unspecified.

