Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

David Townley was last seen south of London on Monday, May 29, 2023
David Townley was last seen south of London on Monday, May 29, 2023
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The sheriff’s office in one Southern Kentucky county is looking for a man who has been missing for several days.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the lookout for 62-year-old David Townley, who was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

They say he left a house off Byrley Road about ten miles south of London driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer pulling a trailer. He also left his dogs at home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000, or send a direct message to the department’s Facebook page.

