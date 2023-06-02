Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The sheriff’s office in one Southern Kentucky county is looking for a man who has been missing for several days.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the lookout for 62-year-old David Townley, who was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

They say he left a house off Byrley Road about ten miles south of London driving a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer pulling a trailer. He also left his dogs at home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000, or send a direct message to the department’s Facebook page.

