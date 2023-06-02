Kentucky Baseball wins first game in NCAA Regional
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats began their NCAA Tournament journey on a positive note, defeating Ball State, 4-0 on Friday.
The Batcats took the lead in the fourth inning, courtesy of a solo home run from catcher Devin Burkes and would not look back.
Nick Mingione’s squad added some insurance in the eighth inning with three runs, including a two-run single by second baseman Émilien Pitre.
The Wildcats will face the winner of the Indiana/West Virginia contest on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.