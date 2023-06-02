Kentucky Baseball wins first game in NCAA Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats began their NCAA Tournament journey on a positive note, defeating Ball State, 4-0 on Friday.

The Batcats took the lead in the fourth inning, courtesy of a solo home run from catcher Devin Burkes and would not look back.

Nick Mingione’s squad added some insurance in the eighth inning with three runs, including a two-run single by second baseman Émilien Pitre.

The Wildcats will face the winner of the Indiana/West Virginia contest on Saturday at 6 p.m.

