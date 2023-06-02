Kentucky Baseball wins first game in NCAA Regional

Kentucky Baseball takes on Ball State in their first game of the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky Baseball takes on Ball State in their first game of the NCAA Tournament.(UK Athletics)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats began their NCAA Tournament journey on a positive note, defeating Ball State, 4-0 on Friday.

The Batcats took the lead in the fourth inning, courtesy of a solo home run from catcher Devin Burkes and would not look back.

Nick Mingione’s squad added some insurance in the eighth inning with three runs, including a two-run single by second baseman Émilien Pitre.

The Wildcats will face the winner of the Indiana/West Virginia contest on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concert headliners for the 2023 Black Gold Festival in Hazard have been announced.
Headliners announced for 2023 Black Gold Festival
According to the Railbird website, tickets are sold out. VisitLEX says this means more than...
Know before you go: Railbird 2023
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
A Middlesboro man was reported missing after his family had not seen him in almost ten days.
Middlesboro man found after reported missing for ten days
Photo Courtesy: Prestonsburg Police Department Facebook
Suspicious person complaint leads to arrest, recovery of stolen car

Latest News

Chip McDaniel joins EKU Golf staff
Eastern Kentucky native named UK assistant golf coach
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's...
SEC to play eight-game conference schedule in 2024, no divisions
Mountain News at 6 - JC Softball advances to state quarterfinals
Mountain News at 5:30 - JC beats Highlands