June’s heat continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re keeping it warm and toasty throughout the region as we continue to head into June’s first weekend...but some relief is on the way as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After a toasty afternoon today, we’re in for a mild and muggy overnight tonight as, even with clear skies, lows only fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

A carbon copy of today as we head into the day tomorrow with high pressure still in place. Plenty of sunshine means highs are going to make a run for the upper 80s to near 90° once again with dew points hovering near 60°. That means that while it won’t be a “dry heat,” we still haven’t reached oppressively muggy temperatures of the dog days of summer quite yet. And while I still can’t rule out a spotty storm, the vast majority of us remain dry as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Another muggy overnight expected as well with partly to mostly clear skies and lows down into the lower to middle 60s.

Finishing the Weekend and Beyond

Continuing to see dry but warm conditions on Sunday as we slowly ease on out of this hot early June pattern. Plenty of sunshine continues as we finish the weekend with highs making it up into the middle and upper 80s yet again. Once again only a small chance for a spotty storm. Lows are back in the lower to middle 60s overnight.

Now, while we don’t have a ton of moisture in the atmosphere as we head into the new week, high pressure scooting to our northwest will introduce the possibility for cooler temperatures without much in the way of rain as we head through the early and middle parts of the week. I can’t take some scattered showers off the table, but the pattern looks to favor partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s as we head through next week. We’ll have more on this as we head through the weekend, but suffice to say that our flirtation with 90° won’t last too long...for now.

